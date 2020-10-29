North Country Assembly member ‘goes pink’ for breast cancer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Thursday New York Assemblyman Billy Jones was among a group of North Country men showing their solidarity by going pink.

Allison Heroux didn’t expect to see Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, in her cosmetology class at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh Thursday Morning. “Oh my gosh, I have such a big responsibility today,” said the cosmetology student.

And she didn’t expect his hair to be her first male client either. “I think I did pretty good,” Heroux said. “It was an honor to do this today.”

Jones was among a group of three men from Plattsburgh to show that “Real Men Wear Pink,” a campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer. “We want women to get mammograms, early detection, early screening, so they can get the medical help that they need,” Jones said.

“It doesn’t care, breast cancer does not care who you are,” said Joan Sterling with the American Cancer Society.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says that in 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and 2,620 new cases in men. “There are more women and men being diagnosed with breast cancer and living than there used to be because of all the work we are doing,” Sterling said.

One of those newly detected cases was Senator Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who just publicly released her diagnosis this week to bring attention to getting yearly check-ups. “She attributed her good prognosis and her early prognosis to getting that mammogram,” Jones said.

The American Cancer Society holds the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign every year. This year, even amid a pandemic, 22 men from Plattsburgh pledged to raise $30,000 for research and cancer awareness. They have met that goal and surpassed last year’s earnings by nearly double. “This community continues to step up time and time again. We’re raising money for a good cause but also very important to raise awareness,” Jones said.

