Richmond first responders honored for saving life of local athlete

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The first responders who helped save the life of a Richmond man this spring were recognized Thursday afternoon.

The Richmond rescue team helped save the life of Quinn Wardwell back in late April when he went into sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball. When the rescue team arrived, responders used a technique relatively new over the last several years called “high-performance CPR.” That, coupled with a quick response from his parents and the AED, revived Wardwell.

Miles Lamberson was one of the Richmond rescue team members on the scene that day. He says Wardell is the 8th person they have revived since using the CPR technique along with the AED. He also later discovered that his family is friends with the Wardwells, so it was an emotional rescue on many levels.

The company Zoll, which made the automated external defibrillator, or AED, spearheaded the celebration as part of their Heroes for Life tour. The town of Richmond also received another defibrillator from Zoll. It will be located in the park so people can use it in case of an emergency.

As for Wardwell, he is doing just fine since that sudden cardiac arrest.

