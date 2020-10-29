Advertisement

South Burlington to build hydro turbine next year

South Burlington's Airport Parkway Wastewater Treatment
South Burlington's Airport Parkway Wastewater Treatment
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A hydro turbine is going to be built along the Winooski River to produce electrical power next year.

The plan is to power South Burlington’s Airport Parkway Wastewater Treatment Facility.

We’re told it will save nearly $1.5 over a 30-year-life, or about $47,000 a year.

Construction would begin next year.

