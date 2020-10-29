South Burlington to build hydro turbine next year

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A hydro turbine is going to be built along the Winooski River to produce electrical power next year.

The plan is to power South Burlington’s Airport Parkway Wastewater Treatment Facility.

We’re told it will save nearly $1.5 over a 30-year-life, or about $47,000 a year.

Construction would begin next year.

