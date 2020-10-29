Studies suggest Alzheimer’s risk reduced by getting flu shot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, public health experts are urging Americans to get their flu shots early. In addition to protecting against the flu, new research also suggests the shots may also lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Two studies, one from Duke University, the other from the University of Texas, have shown a single flu shot was associated with a 17% reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence. More frequent flu vaccination reduces Alzheimer’s incidence another 13%. As for pneumonia, giving the Pneumovax vaccine to people between the ages of 65 and 75 reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40%, depending on individual genes.

Celine McArthur spoke with Rebecca Edelmeyer with the Alzheimer’s Association about the research.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.