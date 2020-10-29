Sununu urges patience at the polls

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking voters to be patient as they head to the polls next week.

Unlike past elections, Sununu says there is heightened concern surrounding this year’s vote for a variety of reasons. Of course, there are health concerns with COVID-19. But, on a national level, there have also been worries about voter intimidation at the polls. Sununu says there have been no credible threats in the Granite State. He is urging voters to respect the process and follow the rules in each precinct.

“The lines could be a little bit longer. We are going to ask that people are spacing themselves out. We are going to ask that people appreciate the provisions that are being made for folks in terms of folks wearing masks. Provisions if you don’t want to wear a mask or if there is a health issue why you can’t wear a mask,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,772. State officials also announced four new deaths bring that total to 482.

