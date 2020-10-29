Advertisement

Sununu urges patience at the polls

Gov. Chris Sununu
Gov. Chris Sununu
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking voters to be patient as they head to the polls next week.

Unlike past elections, Sununu says there is heightened concern surrounding this year’s vote for a variety of reasons. Of course, there are health concerns with COVID-19. But, on a national level, there have also been worries about voter intimidation at the polls. Sununu says there have been no credible threats in the Granite State. He is urging voters to respect the process and follow the rules in each precinct.

“The lines could be a little bit longer. We are going to ask that people are spacing themselves out. We are going to ask that people appreciate the provisions that are being made for folks in terms of folks wearing masks. Provisions if you don’t want to wear a mask or if there is a health issue why you can’t wear a mask,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,772. State officials also announced four new deaths bring that total to 482.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New plan to quiet noise from F-35s near Burlington airport

Updated: moments ago
A new sound mitigation program to benefit those near the Burlington International Airport was announced on Thursday.

News

UVM Health Network a victim of cyberattack

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The University of Vermont Health Network Thursday confirmed that it was the victim of a nationwide cyberattack Wednesday that targeted patient records at UVM Health Network hospitals across the region.

News

North Country Assembly member ‘goes pink’ for breast cancer

Updated: 17 minutes ago
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Thursday New York Assemblyman Billy Jones was among a group of North Country men showing their solidarity by going pink.

News

Norwich University cyber security expert weighs in on Ransomware attack

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Our Dom Amato spoke with George Silowash, chief information security officer for Norwich University, about what companies should be thinking about and if the attack is something that can be prepared for.

News

New plan to quiet noise from F-35s near Burlington airport

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A new sound mitigation program to benefit those near the Burlington International Airport was announced on Thursday. It is a collaborative effort between multiple groups hoping to be energy efficient and help with sound mitigation. Our Ike Bendavid has details.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

North Country Assembly member ‘goes pink’ for breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Thursday New York Assemblyman Billy Jones was among a group of North Country men showing their solidarity by going pink.

News

Analysis: Campaign 2020 enters the homestretch

Updated: 1 hour ago
Darren Perron spoke with political expert Greta Van Susteren about the final homestretch of this most unusual election and when we can expect to know the results.

News

Can you hear me now?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The city of Lebanon is experiencing issues with its phone system upgrades which includes the number to call police.

News

Campaign Countdown: Zuckerman and Scott spar on health care reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Health care is on the minds of voters in 2020 and the two candidates running for Vermont governor have very different views on how to best lower costs and improve service.