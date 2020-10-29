Super Senior: Marie Boisvert

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Marie Boisvert lives in a modest Burlington home with modest means. “I don’t have to keep up with the Jones',” Boisvert said.

Not rich, but Boisvert has an abundance of fabric and yarn. For years she’s been knitting hats to give away for area youth groups. “I can make two of these in a day usually,” Boisvert said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How’s that make you feel?

Marie Boisvert: Great, great. To know that somebody’s warm...

From knitting came another project. It was the beginning of the pandemic and Marie set out to make masks and then placing them outside of her home, free for the taking. “I sat in that rocking chair and looked out the window one day last March and I said, that fence looks kind of bare,” Boisvert said. “People were very good about it, no one took a whole bunch of them.”

But there was so much more than giving away stuff.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Sewing is giving you a purpose.

Marie Boisvert: It’s giving me a purpose.

Helping others of course, but taking her mind off what she’s going through.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Have you accepted your cancer?

Marie Boisvert: Oh yes. I did in the hospital emergency room about five minutes after they told me.

Boisvert has stage four lung cancer. The 80-year-old goes for monthly treatments. “I don’t know why I’m so accepting of it. I don’t know if it’s because I’m not sick with it,” she said.

The sewing has been some home-grown therapy. “And then I talked to God and said, ‘I can’t go yet, I got all these projects that I want to make for people.,’” Boisvert said.

She has made well over 500 masks. “Yes, this is the one that the kids have been crazy over,” she explained.

The Burlingtonian has seen more people walking by her home during the Covid crisis. The masks bring some joy. "If you watch people you can read their eyes and most people smile with their eyes.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Are you ready to put some masks outside?

Marie Boisvert: I am.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Let’s do it.

“There’s been some people looking for them,” Boisvert said. “I know people by their dogs usually.”

People like David Robbins and his dog Steve, who picked one up minutes after Marie added to her collection. “You know, they’re doing this on their time, their own materials, and they’re giving back to what I call the common wealth,” Robbins said.

“If I can create something, make something with my hands, give it back,” Boisvert said.

Adding a little brightness during some dark times.

