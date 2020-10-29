Advertisement

Super Senior: Marie Boisvert

Marie Boisvert
Marie Boisvert(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Marie Boisvert lives in a modest Burlington home with modest means. “I don’t have to keep up with the Jones',” Boisvert said.

Not rich, but Boisvert has an abundance of fabric and yarn. For years she’s been knitting hats to give away for area youth groups. “I can make two of these in a day usually,” Boisvert said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How’s that make you feel?

Marie Boisvert: Great, great. To know that somebody’s warm...

From knitting came another project. It was the beginning of the pandemic and Marie set out to make masks and then placing them outside of her home, free for the taking. “I sat in that rocking chair and looked out the window one day last March and I said, that fence looks kind of bare,” Boisvert said. “People were very good about it, no one took a whole bunch of them.”

But there was so much more than giving away stuff.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Sewing is giving you a purpose.

Marie Boisvert: It’s giving me a purpose.

Helping others of course, but taking her mind off what she’s going through.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Have you accepted your cancer?

Marie Boisvert: Oh yes. I did in the hospital emergency room about five minutes after they told me.

Boisvert has stage four lung cancer. The 80-year-old goes for monthly treatments. “I don’t know why I’m so accepting of it. I don’t know if it’s because I’m not sick with it,” she said.

The sewing has been some home-grown therapy. “And then I talked to God and said, ‘I can’t go yet, I got all these projects that I want to make for people.,’” Boisvert said.

She has made well over 500 masks. “Yes, this is the one that the kids have been crazy over,” she explained.

The Burlingtonian has seen more people walking by her home during the Covid crisis. The masks bring some joy. "If you watch people you can read their eyes and most people smile with their eyes.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Are you ready to put some masks outside?

Marie Boisvert: I am.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Let’s do it.

“There’s been some people looking for them,” Boisvert said. “I know people by their dogs usually.”

People like David Robbins and his dog Steve, who picked one up minutes after Marie added to her collection. “You know, they’re doing this on their time, their own materials, and they’re giving back to what I call the common wealth,” Robbins said.

“If I can create something, make something with my hands, give it back,” Boisvert said.

Adding a little brightness during some dark times.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Messner says complaint of fraud at his foundation withdrawn

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Corky Messner says a request for a criminal investigation into his Colorado charitable foundation has been withdrawn after the foundation threatened to sue the complainants for defamation.

News

Kavanaugh makes correction after statement regarding Vermont’s election rules

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has made a rare public correction after receiving criticism for incorrectly saying Vermont had not changed its voting procedures during the pandemic.

News

Studies suggest Alzheimer’s risk reduced by getting flu shot

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, public health experts are urging Americans to get their flu shots early. In addition to protecting against the flu, new research also suggests the shots may also lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

News

Cancer patients offered ‘peaceful’ electric boat excursions on Lake Memphremagog

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new effort aims to give those suffering from cancer, and their families, a chance to explore Lake Memphremagog by electric boat.

News

Kavanaugh makes correction after statement regarding Vermont’s election rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has made a rare public correction after receiving criticism for incorrectly saying Vermont had not changed its voting procedures during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

Kavanaugh makes correction after statement regarding Vermont’s election rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has made a rare public correction after receiving criticism for incorrectly saying Vermont had not changed its voting procedures during the pandemic.

AP

Vermont lawmakers lament virus rules near New Hampshire line

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Vermont lawmakers from districts near the New Hampshire border are asking Vermont officials for some flexibility after new virus rules restrict non-essential travel between the two states.

News

Crews contain Georgia house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fire crews responded to the blaze off Fontaine Drive in Georgia.

News

Crews contain Georgia house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Crews say it started in the first floor living room, where a direct vent oil fired heater had been installed.