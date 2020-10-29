Advertisement

Tractor-trailer slide off on French Hill causes I-89 lane closure

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say I-89 is back open in Richmond Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer slide off.

They say it happened around 4 a.m. at the top of French Hill, that’s just north of the Exit 11 on-ramp.

We’re told the driver tried to avoid an animal in the road, left the road and crashed into the median. They say no other vehicles were involved.

The northbound flow of traffic was down to one lane for about 3 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

We’re told the truck had minimal damage, but the trailer was heavily damaged/totaled.

