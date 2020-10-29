Advertisement

UVM Health Network a victim of cyberattack

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network is now confirming that it was the victim of a cyberattack.

Officials with the health network say they are working with the FBI and Vermont Department of Public Safety to investigate the malicious attack.

Wednesday, the attack impacted patient records at UVM Health Network hospitals across the region. Officials said it did not affect patient care but some procedures were canceled.

Federal agencies reported cybercriminals had unleashed a major ransomware assault against the U.S. health care system. Independent security experts said it had already hobbled at least five U.S. hospitals earlier this week and could impact hundreds more.

In a joint alert, the FBI and two federal agencies said they have credible information of an imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and health care providers. They say malicious groups are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of health care services.

Although the attacks coincide with the U.S. presidential election, there is no immediate indication they are motivated by anything but profit.

Thursday, the UVM Health Network said it will take some time to restore their systems that were hit in the cyberattack and they are working as quickly as possible to return to normal operations.

At the UVM Medical Center, some elective procedures scheduled for Thursday, 10/29, were rescheduled. The hope is to have them on Friday, 10/30.

Physician practice patients at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, New York, may experience some delays, but all patient services are being maintained.

At the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York, all patient care services are being maintained. The same can be said for the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Porter Medical Center and UVMHN Home Health and Hospice.

At the Central Vermont Medical Center, all patient care services are also being maintained, but patients may experience delays.

