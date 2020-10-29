VSP: Virginia man on the run for credit card fraud, more

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a wanted man who was last seen in the Bridgewater area.

On Tuesday morning, a Windsor County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped 32-year-old Brandon Adkins.

Police say he gave a fake name, then ditched the car and ran into the woods.

He’s wanted in Virginia for credit card fraud and violation of probation.

Adkins was last seen Wednesday morning on Route 4.

They do not believe he is dangerous or armed, but if you see him, police ask that you give them a call at (802) 241-5000.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.