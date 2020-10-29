Whiteface Lodge to give away food boxes

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Farmers to Families program is heading to the Lake Placid community on Thursday.

The Whiteface Lodge and Urgo Hotels is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Pre-packaged food boxes will be given out on Thursday, including fresh dairy, produce, meat, and dried good foods.

It starts at 11 a.m. and is first come, first serve.

Each car can requested up to three food boxes.

