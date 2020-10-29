BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - These early season winter storms are often tricky, and this one is no exception!

The storm system from the southern plains, has been combining with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and tracking towards the northeast. Cold air is also coming down from Canada which will change the rain over to snow, at least in some places. We’ll see snow first in the highest elevations, and eventually it will be working it’s way down into the valleys towards evening. Computer models have been having a a difficult time determining the exact track of this storm, but the latest indicates there will be little, if any, of this rain or snow right near the Canadian border, but it will quickly ramp up the farther south you are. The snow will continue overnight, then quickly move out to the SE on Friday morning. Skies will be clearing out quickly on Friday.

Snowfall through Friday morning will range from hardly anything near the Canadian border to as much as 3-6″ in the central and southern counties, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Friday night will be a cold one with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s, and possibly even some single digits in the colder pockets. Brrr!

Halloween day is looking like a nice day with lots of sunshine after a cold start to the day.

It will be warmer on Sunday, but also windy as another frontal system comes in with rain and snow showers Sunday night into Monday. Monday will be a blustery day with flurries.

Election Day on Tuesday is looking good with lots of sunshine, but it will be on the cool side.

