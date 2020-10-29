Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! This day will start out quietly, but end up very active, in the form of rain & snow.

A potent storm system coming up from the southern plains will be combining with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to bring us a round of rain, which will move into our southern counties around Noontime, and quickly push northward into the afternoon. Cold air will be coming down from Canada, which will change that rain over to snow, first in the higher elevations by late afternoon, and then working its way down into the valleys as we go through the evening and into the overnight hours. There will be little, if any, of this rain or snow right near the Canadian border, but it will quickly ramp up the farther south you are. The snow will continue overnight, then quickly move out to the SE on Friday morning. Skies will be clearing out quickly on Friday.

Snowfall through Friday morning will range from hardly anything near the Canadian border to as much as 3-6″ in the central & southern counties, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Friday night will be near record cold with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s, and possibly even some single digits in the colder pockets.

Halloween day is looking great with lots of sunshine after a cold start to the day.

It will be warmer on Sunday, but also windy as another frontal system comes in with rain & snow showers Sunday night into Monday. Monday will be a blustery day with flurries.

Election Day on Tuesday is looking good with lots of sunshine, but it will be on the cool side.

We’ll start to warm up on Wednesday again.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping up-to-the-minute with any changes to this wintry weather coming our way. -Gary

