2 truck collision slows traffic on I-89 in NH

SPRINGFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A collision between two tractor-trailers has slowed traffic on I-89 north in Springfield, New Hampshire.

It happened Friday morning near the Springfield rest area. Police say there were no injuries. One lane was closed as the cleanup was underway.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash but the area received snow overnight.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️

I-89 Northbound near the Springfield Rest Area; right lane closed due to a commercial motor vehicle crash involving two tractor trailer units. Both #TroopD and #TroopG are on scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries.#SlowDown #MoveOver #NHSP #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/D1f1WEyqI9 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.