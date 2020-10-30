Advertisement

2 truck collision slows traffic on I-89 in NH

Two truck collision in Springfield, New Hampshire Friday.
Two truck collision in Springfield, New Hampshire Friday.(Courtesy: NH State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A collision between two tractor-trailers has slowed traffic on I-89 north in Springfield, New Hampshire.

It happened Friday morning near the Springfield rest area. Police say there were no injuries. One lane was closed as the cleanup was underway.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash but the area received snow overnight.

