Advertisement

4 arrested in Barre drug raid

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four central Vermont residents face drug-related charges following the raid on an apartment in Barre Friday.

Bare Police say they executed a search warrant at the Green Acres apartments on Bergeron Street in Barre early Friday morning.

They say the raid was prompted by an earlier traffic stop and yielded 170 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl marked with the stamp “Dominos.” They also found empty bags marked with “Maserati, Trump 2020, and Passion.” Police say those types of packaging have been connected to overdoses in the area.

Police arrested Paul Giacherio of Washington, Vermont, along with Michael Haskins, Amy Haskins, and Rachel Bregman, all of Barre. They are due in court Friday on various drug-related charges.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. artists collaborate on new film

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
“The Ballad of Ethan Alien” was produced by Nick Charyk, who conceptualized the project based on the song “Ethan Alien,” which his band the Western Terrestrials co-wrote with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.

News

New plan to quiet noise from F-35s near Burlington airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new sound mitigation program to benefit those near the Burlington International Airport was announced on Thursday. It is a collaborative effort between multiple groups hoping to be energy efficient and help with sound mitigation.

News

2 truck collision slows traffic on I-89 in NH

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A collision between two tractor-trailers has slowed traffic on I-89 north in Springfield, New Hampshire.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

Latest News

News

Maine ban on tuition payments to religious schools is upheld

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed Maine’s exclusion of parochial schools from a high school tuition voucher program.

News

Water advisories lifted after lamprey control treatment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Water advisories have now been lifted for four rivers in our area after pesticides were used in the water.

News

UVM Health Network a victim of cyberattack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd and Dom Amato
The University of Vermont Health Network Thursday confirmed that it was the victim of a nationwide cyberattack Wednesday that targeted patient records at UVM Health Network hospitals across the region.

News

Middlebury College to start spring semester earlier

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
School leaders say spring semester will now start February 24 instead of March 1.

News

New Haven legend draws tourists to local cemetery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The grave of Timothy Clark Smith is a raised mound in the ground complete with covered stairs descending into the earth with a window.

News

Scary Gary makes a return this Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Halloween isn’t officially here until Saturday, but Scary Gary is already here.