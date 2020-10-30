4 arrested in Barre drug raid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four central Vermont residents face drug-related charges following the raid on an apartment in Barre Friday.

Bare Police say they executed a search warrant at the Green Acres apartments on Bergeron Street in Barre early Friday morning.

They say the raid was prompted by an earlier traffic stop and yielded 170 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl marked with the stamp “Dominos.” They also found empty bags marked with “Maserati, Trump 2020, and Passion.” Police say those types of packaging have been connected to overdoses in the area.

Police arrested Paul Giacherio of Washington, Vermont, along with Michael Haskins, Amy Haskins, and Rachel Bregman, all of Barre. They are due in court Friday on various drug-related charges.

