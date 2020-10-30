Advertisement

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 114th Assembly District

By Kelly O'Brien
Oct. 30, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s 114th Assembly District is on the ballot this Tuesday in Essex County, New York. The seat has been held by Republican Dan Stec since 2013, but with Stec running for state Senate, three candidates are looking to fill the seat in the traditional GOP stronghold.

“I’m concerned about the future. I’m concerned about the future for our children and our families,” said Matt Simpson, the Republican candidate for New York’s 114th District Assembly seat. He spent 30 years as a drywall contractor before getting into politics and has served as Horicon’s town supervisor for the last seven years.

His top priorities in the Assembly would be building better infrastructure, improving broadband in the area, and keeping an eye on the Adirondack Park and environmental issues. He says raising taxes to fix the budget is not an option. “We really need people to go to Albany and work on issues, focus on issues, and do the right thing for the people they represent,” Simpson said.

"I think I will do a good job of bringing a strong and effective voice to Albany for all of us, said Claudia Braymer, the Democrat for Assembly. She is a small business owner, an environmental lawyer, and a mother of two. She spent five years on the USA Women’s National Rugby Team and has been a Warren County supervisor for Glens Falls for five years.

She also says that infrastructure is a top priority, as well as environmental issues surrounding invasive species making their way into the Adirondack Park. She says housing and broadband for working families is a need. “It’s not going to make it accessible if people can’t afford it, so that’s another thing I want to carefully look at and address,” Braymer said.

Evalynn Wood is running on the Serve America Movement ticket. The former Republican was Thurman’s town supervisor for seven years. While in office, she says she brought the internet to her town and dealt with a flood that damaged many bridges and roads. She says she best represents the “real people” living in the district. “I am not here to make anything better for a political party. I want my family and everybody else’s family in this district to do better and that would be my only focus down there,” she said.

