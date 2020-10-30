Advertisement

Jericho teen gets special delivery from UPS

UPS driver Kipp Youngman making a special Halloween delivery to Max Finn of Jericho.
UPS driver Kipp Youngman making a special Halloween delivery to Max Finn of Jericho.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - When a UPS delivery person found out that a teen in Jericho has been dressing as a UPS driver for Halloween, he wanted to make sure he had the right gear to complete the package.

Of all the places for a revelation, Kipp Youngman’s came driving a UPS truck. But when you think about it, being in that small space for thousands of hours during a 28-year career gives someone plenty of time to think. “It’s just an extension of my life. It’s not even a job. It never has been,” Youngman said. But he hasn’t had to go it alone during that time. He’s developed relationships with complete strangers. “This day and age, we’re at the same people’s house three or four times a week.”

One of those houses is where 14-year-old Max Finn lives. Finn is autistic and rarely speaks. Even getting him to smile on camera is pretty hard. “When Max was first diagnosed, we were pretty sad, because we didn’t know what it meant. We were worried about loss of potential and things he wouldn’t be able to do in life. And then we realized how much we’ve gained in our life from him, because he makes us more attuned and attentive to other people that we never recognized before,” said Wendy Radcliff, Finn’s mom.

Like Youngman, two things Finn loves are routines and big trucks, so you can imagine how he feels when Youngman comes around for that late afternoon delivery. “Max’s room is on the front of the house and so we can hear the truck coming up the road,” Radcliff said.

“Wendy usually greets me at the door and Max is not too far behind,” Youngman said.

For several Halloweens now, Finn has dressed up as a UPS driver. Like many who have autism, comfort is a big issue for him, so his mom makes his costumes. When Youngman heard about this, he wanted to find a way to get Finn his own UPS uniform. “He wants to be a UPS man, so I mean, wow, why not just encourage him,” Youngman said.

It’s against company policy for UPS employees to give uniforms to non-UPS employees, but that didn’t stop Youngman from trying to make Finn’s day. He brought other swag straight from headquarters including a UPS vest, winter hat and gloves, and his very own truck.

Even the most expensive packages Youngman has delivered in nearly three decades never received such a priceless reaction, including that rare smile. “What Kipp has done for me is kind of renew that belief that there are small acts of kindness that people can do that really make a difference,” Radcliff said. “His kindness and his thoughtfulness for my son means a lot to me and my family.”

“Everybody has a purpose. Max has a purpose. Everybody has a purpose, and I guess I’m finding out my purpose right now looking at you, which I’ve been wondering for a while,” Youngman said.

Forget special delivery, as far as Kipp Youngman’s concerned, this was a divine delivery.

Radcliff credits Max’s team at Camel’s Hump Middle School and the Howard Center with Max’s development. Youngman has worked at three different UPS centers in Vermont out of the six in the state. He’s currently based in Williston.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermonters gear up for final election push

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
It’s the last few days of election season as voters cast early ballots, candidates make their final push and people rally for their presidential pick.

News

NH court ruling keeps police wrongdoing list secret for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A state Supreme Court ruling means that a list of about 275 officers in New Hampshire who have committed wrongdoing can remain secret.

News

Vt. artists collaborate on new film

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
“The Ballad of Ethan Alien” was produced by Nick Charyk, who conceptualized the project based on the song “Ethan Alien,” which his band the Western Terrestrials co-wrote with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

Latest News

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

Raw Video: Scott COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott gives an update on COVID-19 efforts in Vermont.

News

4 arrested in Barre drug raid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Four central Vermont residents face drug-related charges following the raid on an apartment in Barre Friday.

News

New plan to quiet noise from F-35s near Burlington airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new sound mitigation program to benefit those near the Burlington International Airport was announced on Thursday. It is a collaborative effort between multiple groups hoping to be energy efficient and help with sound mitigation.

News

2 truck collision slows traffic on I-89 in NH

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A collision between two tractor-trailers has slowed traffic on I-89 north in Springfield, New Hampshire.