Maine ban on tuition payments to religious schools is upheld

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed Maine’s exclusion of parochial schools from a high school tuition voucher program.

The parents challenging the law and their attorneys vowed to appeal Thursday’s decision to a U.S. Supreme Court where conservative justices hold six of the nine seats after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

The ruling from the appeals court in Boston came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Montana case seemed to open the door to more public funding for parochial schools.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

