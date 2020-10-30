Maine ban on tuition payments to religious schools is upheld

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed Maine’s exclusion of parochial schools from a high school tuition voucher program.

The parents challenging the law and their attorneys vowed to appeal Thursday’s decision to a U.S. Supreme Court where conservative justices hold six of the nine seats after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

The ruling from the appeals court in Boston came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Montana case seemed to open the door to more public funding for parochial schools.

