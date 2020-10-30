Advertisement

McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020
(CNN) - McRib lovers can rejoice! McDonald’s is bringing it back on Monday.

It’s the first time the limited-time menu item is being offered national since 2012.

McDonald’s usually offers it regionally at limited locations, but it will offer it at all of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants this time around.

The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

In recent years, it’s been brought back annually for a limited time.

