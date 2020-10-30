Advertisement

Middlebury College to start their spring semester earlier(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College students will now be following a different spring semester calendar.

School leaders say spring semester will now start February 24 instead of March 1.

We’re told several students and teachers shared concerns about a need for breaks and a desire for earlier start dates.

Middlebury College officials say Vermont state guidelines will not allow them to schedule a full week for spring break, but these changes will allow an earlier start with some days off.

The winter semester is not changing.

