NY’s COVID hot spot restrictions upheld again in court

File photo
File photo(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge in upstate New York has upheld the state’s restrictions on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots.

The decision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany followed two other similar rulings earlier this month that also refused to block Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on areas in the state that are deemed COVID-19 hot spots.

The rules limit indoor prayer services to 10 people in areas where the virus is spreading fastest. In other areas within hot spots, indoor religious services are capped at 25 people.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

