Political satire Facebook page stirs up controversy in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There’s an election controversy in Plattsburgh over a fake Facebook page that included an endorsement for a candidate for mayor.

A letter sent out from the Plattsburgh City Democrats' official Facebook page Tuesday says they denounce the use of the “Plattsburgh City Democrats 2.0” page. Rachelle Armstrong, with the Plattsburgh City Democrats, said they were made aware of the group months ago, but this was the first concerning post they have seen. She said she called the board of elections but was told there was nothing to be done about it because it was a free speech issue.

The Dems 2.0 page has since been deleted, but the page resembled the official page for the city Democratic party. It included a post endorsing the Republican candidate for mayor, Scott Beebie.

“We felt that there was potential of misleading voters because of the similarity in the name and the fact that Mr. Beebie accepted the nomination without any qualifications,” Armstrong said.

‘Beebie sent WCAX a statement on the endorsement: “I became aware via social media this group had chosen to endorse me for the office of Mayor for the City of Plattsburgh and I thanked them. That’s it, that’s all. At the behest of the heinous accusations from the City Democratic Party I took it upon myself to learn that City Dems 2.0 that are a group of disenfranchised democrats who had been expelled from commenting on the ‘official page.’ They found an audience with people who were feeling the same way for a variety of reasons.” Beebies’ post thanking the page is still on his official Facebook page.

Ed Darrah created the 2.0 page. He said it started out as political satire after he was barred from commenting on the official Democratic page in June. “The mock endorsement of Beebie was pure political satire,” he said.

SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Harvey Schantz says misinformation and disinformation have become common in politics and that it’s up to voters to be aware of what they are looking at. “That is the way that political information is given out these days. The reader, would-be voter, has to be aware of what the source of the information is,” he said.

Schantz says when it comes to the mayor’s race, there are more registered Democrats in the city, but historically the office has been held more often by Republicans, so every vote counts. “A candidate for mayor of Plattsburgh is only interested in getting the most votes. It doesn’t matter if they are blanks, no party, or if they are Democrats or Republicans, or some other party. You want all people who support you,” Schantz said.

Darrah said he chose to delete the Facebook page because of the controversy it stirred up. “It was never intended to cause harm -- rather, lighten the mood with a bit of laughter in these tough times,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.