State leaders to provide COVID-19 update as cases rise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID-19 cases increase here in Vermont and nationwide, Governor Phil Scott along with other state leaders provide an update on the state’s response Friday.

The health department reports six people are in the hospital and two are in the intensive care unit.

We also expect the governor to address the recent outbreak at Saint Michael’s College, the cyber attack at the UVM Medical Center, the upcoming election and Halloween.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. and we’ll have it live right here on Channel 3.

