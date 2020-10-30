Advertisement

Travis Roy passes away at 45

The Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament in Essex has raised over $6 million for research and to aid those who have suffered spinal cord injuries.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Travis Roy, who inspired millions and raised millions through his Travis Roy Foundation has passed away at the age of 45, leaving behind a legacy of determnination, resiliency and hope in the face of adversity.
A family spokesperson says Roy died from from complications of being a quadriplegic for 25 years, according to the Boston Univerisity alumni magazine. Roy, who split time between Boston and his families home in Colchester, was in Vermont when he died, with his family by his side.
Just over a week ago, October 20th, marked the 25th anniversery of the day Roy suffered an injury just 11 seconds into his first college hockey game at B-U that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He would devote his life to helping others who suffered similar injuries, establishing the Travis Roy Foundation in 1996.
The annual Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament, held at Little Fenway Park, Little Wrigley Field and the Little Field of Dreams in Essex, has raised over $6.4 million for the Foundation since it began in 2001. That money has helped support spinal cord injury research and to given aid those who have suffered spinal cord injuries and their families.

