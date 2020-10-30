Upper Valley residents voice concerns over travel restrictions

ENFIELD, NH (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says his administration is finalizing guidance for ski areas to be released next week. But with the fresh coat of snow, many people are already thinking about ski season and there is growing concern about where people can safely hit the slopes.

“The concern is the same as mine, which is how do we keep people most safe in this pandemic,” said Rep. Tim Briglin, D-Thetford.

Briglin lives in Thetford but works in Hanover, and like scores of families who live in the Upper Valley, he crosses the border every single day. “I think this part of Vermont is unique in terms of the cross border commerce and education and recreational activity that occurs every single day,” Briglin said.

When it comes to recreational activities like skiing, Vermonters can no longer travel to Grafton County without having to quarantine for 14 days after returning home. That includes small New Hampshire ski areas like Whaleback, and the Dartmouth Skiway, that are just over the border and host many local ski programs.

Grafton County, like every New Hampshire county that borders Vermont, has turned “yellow” on Vermont’s travel map because of its increasing COVID caseload. As it stands right now, Vermonters who want to ski but do not want to quarantine, will need to choose other options, even if that means a much bigger resort further away.

“That is not part of their community, those are not the children that their kids go to school with. There may be more out of state skiers there. People want to stay local,” said Briglin.

“I am sensitive to that cross-border type of relationship and community that goes beyond the border,” said Gov. Phil Scott at Friday’s press conference. Currently, at least three Vermont counties have more cases than each neighboring county in New Hampshire. There are now a total of five Vermont countries that would require a quarantine if located outside the Green Mountain State.

“We have accepted from the beginning that we are what we are. And what we are trying to do is prevent more from happening to us by allowing more to come into the state,” Scott said. He says his administration will be taking a closer look at the concerns being voiced from the Upper Valley but he also said the restrictions are in place for a reason. “And if we made exceptions for every single case that comes up, we might as well throw out the travel policies altogether.”

Of course, those travel restrictions are subject to change, depending on the caseload this winter.

