Vermonters gear up for final election push

Sorting mail-in ballots in Richmond, Vermont.
Sorting mail-in ballots in Richmond, Vermont.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the last few days of election season as voters cast early ballots, candidates make their final push and people rally for their presidential pick.

Like thousands of people across the country and Vermont this election season, Valerie Wheel is voting early. “Voting, getting my ballot in, making sure it gets counted,” she said.

And the Richmond voter is not alone in making sure her vote counts. “I voted about a month and half ago,” said fellow Richmond resident Harold Irish.

Richmond Town Clerk Linda Parent says her office is prepared for what’s likely to be a historic election just a few days away. “A little juiced up at the moment,” she said.

As of Friday morning, 68% of registers voters in Richmond have already returned their ballots by mail or at the dropbox outside the town office. Parent says she does three pickups a day. “And we have a big bucket full each time,” she said.

Most of those early votes have already been processed and put through the tabulator. “Of course we don’t have results because you don’t do that till 7 o’clock on Tuesday night, but we do have a lot of them entered and locked into boxes,” Parent said.

And for those whose names are on the ballots, it’s a final push to reach out to any undecided voters. “I’m actually feeling great,” said Democratic candidate for governor David Zuckerman. The lieutenant governor says he has spent the last few days campaigning nonstop, spending long hours working his way through Vermont. “It’s dawn to dusk, and for me maybe predawn with the farm a little bit. Just trying to make sure folks are looking at the options, listening to what the issues are,” he said.

As for voters, many are hoping for a smooth election and will anxiously await the results. “I think it’s going to be tight,” Irish predicted.

“We will see what happens. Yeah, it’s definitely on the mind,” Wheel said.

A reminder that officials say it’s too late to mail your ballot back in. If you are voting early, drop it off at the drop boxes that many town clerks have or just bring it to the polls on Tuesday before 7 p.m.

Click here for any Vermont election-related questions.

