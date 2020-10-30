Virus tallies catching up in New Hampshire’s Coos County

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The coronavirus is catching up to New Hampshire’s northernmost county.

In Coos County, with an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, WMUR-TV reports Berlin and Gorham emergency management officials moved to recommend residents not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating or group Halloween events. Trick-or-treating was canceled in Pittsburg.

Schools also have been affected. In Berlin, public schools were moving to remote learning for two weeks; at least one positive test was confirmed within school buildings. White Mountain Community College also went to remote learning.

In Colebrook, the Caledonian-Record reports school officials said they were temporarily closing Colebrook Academy and Elementary School for two weeks after a positive case was reported. Reevaluation for reopening will happen before Nov. 12.

