Virus tallies catching up in New Hampshire’s Coos County

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The coronavirus is catching up to New Hampshire’s northernmost county.

In Coos County, with an increasing number of positive COVID-19 tests, WMUR-TV reports Berlin and Gorham emergency management officials moved to recommend residents not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating or group Halloween events. Trick-or-treating was canceled in Pittsburg.

Schools also have been affected. In Berlin, public schools were moving to remote learning for two weeks; at least one positive test was confirmed within school buildings. White Mountain Community College also went to remote learning.

In Colebrook, the Caledonian-Record reports school officials said they were temporarily closing Colebrook Academy and Elementary School for two weeks after a positive case was reported. Reevaluation for reopening will happen before Nov. 12.

