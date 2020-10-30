Vt. artists collaborate on new film

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made feature film is premiering Monday in Montpelier.

“The Ballad of Ethan Alien” was produced by Nick Charyk, who conceptualized the project based on the song “Ethan Alien,” which his band the Western Terrestrials co-wrote with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show. It includes many familiar faces including Vermonters Luis Guzman, Rusty DeWees among others.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Charyk about the pandemic production which will be shown on the Statehouse lawn Monday at 5:30 p.m.

