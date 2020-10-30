Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders Friday said an extreme risk protection order isn’t needed against a citizen-militia group in West Pawlet after neighbors have complained about noise and other disruptive activities.

The Slate Ridge firing range describes itself as having “the resources to educate a dynamic solution to your defense scenarios.” Neighbors and community members -- as reported by Vt Digger -- have concerns about the gunfire and rhetoric at the firing range.

Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling says the group has been on law enforcement’s radar but they haven’t done anything that to prompt a state response. “We’ve been in contact with state and local officials from that area. We’ve briefed legislators on our overall threat mitigation posture, how investigations occur, what kind of things we can investigate,” he said.

Schirling said they are continuing to monitoring activity at the range.

