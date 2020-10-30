Advertisement

Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has reversed course, announcing it is returning ammunition and firearms to their displays in its U.S. stores.

On Thursday the nation’s largest retailer said it had removed the items from displays due to “civil unrest” in some areas of the country. Guns and ammunition, however, had remained for sale at the stores, just not visible to shoppers.

But on Friday Walmart said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest has remained isolated.

The moves come after several days of protests, vandalism, and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia after police fatally shot a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, consistent with actions we took over the summer, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor to a secure location in the back of the store in an abundance of caution, " Walmart said in a statement. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Vermont leaders Friday said an extreme risk protection order isn’t needed against a citizen-militia group in West Pawlet after neighbors have complained about noise and other disruptive activities.

News

Friday Weathercast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Your Friday evening outlook

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 114th Assembly District

Updated: 9 minutes ago
New York’s 114th Assembly District is on the ballot this Tuesday in Essex County, New York.

News

Vermonters gear up for final election push

Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s the last few days of election season as voters cast early ballots, candidates make their final push and people rally for their presidential pick.

News

As investigators probe UVM hospitals’ cyberattack, IT races to repair network

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Investigators continue to try to unravel who targeted the UVM Health Network’s IT system in a cyberattack Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Vermonters gear up for final election push

Updated: 10 minutes ago
It’s the last few days of election season as voters cast early ballots, candidates make their final push and people rally for their presidential pick.

News

As investigators probe UVM hospitals’ cyberattack, IT races to repair network

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Investigators continue to try to unravel who targeted the UVM Health Network’s IT system in a cyberattack Wednesday.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

News

Upper Valley residents voice concerns over travel restrictions

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Governor Phil Scott says his administration is finalizing guidance for ski areas to be released next week. But with the fresh coat of snow, many people are already thinking about ski season and there is growing concern about where people can safely hit the slopes.

News

Central Vermont COVID outbreak spawned several clusters

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Vermont health officials Friday said nearly a quarter of all new COVID-19 cases are now linked to an outbreak from central Vermont hockey leagues.

National

Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Millions of Americans are expected to have scaled-down Thanksgiving celebrations amid the pandemic