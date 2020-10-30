Water advisories lifted after lamprey control treatment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Water advisories have now been lifted for four tributaries of Lake Champlain after pesticides were used in the water.

On Tuesday, the Lamoille River was treated with a pesticide to control sea lamprey that prey on native trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon and other species in Lake Champlain.

Controlling sea lamprey in the lake is a cooperative effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Winooski, Missiquoi and LaPlatte rivers were also treated.

We’re told this concludes all control operations for the year.

