Ways to keep your personal data safe

By Céline McArthur
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re bringing you solutions to protecting your online passwords that are supposed to safeguard everything you have going on in your phone and on your computer from banking to shopping to healthcare.

We reported on a new Bankrate Survey that found 91% of adults have put their personal data at risk this year. So how did they do it? About 80% re-use their online passwords.

Nearly half have passwords saved on their phone or computer, and more than a third store payment information on their devices.

Cybersecurity expert Craig Peterson isn’t surprised by the findings. He says reusing passwords is the most common mistake.

Peterson recommends two programs to help you and your family -- or your business and employees -- protect passwords.

One is LastPass and the other is 1Password.

Want to see if any of your accounts have been compromised? Click here for more details.

