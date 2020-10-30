Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Halloween Eve,” everyone! The storm system that has been bringing some winter weather to parts of our region will be quickly moving out in the morning.

Snowfall in our central & southern counties will come to an end before Noon as the storm system moves out to sea. High pressure will build in from the northwest, and that will clear out the skies for the rest of the day.

It will stay clear tonight, and be full-moonlit with the light of the “Blue Moon” . . . the second full moon of the month (the first was on Oct. 1). It will be the coldest night of the season yet so far, with most places bottoming out in the teens by Halloween morning.

Halloween won’t be scary at all . . . weatherwise! It will be bright & sunny with temperatures coming back up into the mid-40s after that cold start to the day. The weather will be clear during “trick-or-treat” time in the evening with temperatures dropping from the low 40s into the upper 30s.

Sunday will start with some sunshine, but then clouds will move in, and rain showers will develop later in the afternoon as another frontal system comes at us from the west. The wind will pick up out of the south ahead of that approaching front.

The rain showers will mix with, and change to, snow showers Sunday night into Monday as a blast of cold air comes in behind the departing cold front. Monday will be a cold, blustery day with snow showers flying around.

There may be a few lingering flurries into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for the rest of Election Day, although it will stay a bit on the chilly side after a cold morning.

As we get into mid-week, a warming trend will start, along with a stretch of dry weather that will last into the following week.

Stay safe and healthy this Halloween! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

