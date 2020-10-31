ArtHound Gallery expands into former Brooks Brothers space

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - In a pandemic that’s shuttered businesses across the country, this one is expanding.

“The store closed, it’s a wonderful space it was completely fixed out very nicely, they literally left everything there when they left so we literally put a hole through the wall, we built a doorway and we went in," says John Churchman, owner of ArtHound Gallery.

ArtHound Gallery in Essex Junction used to abut a Brooks Brothers store.

Over the summer, the nationwide retailer announced bankruptcy and shut down stores, like the one in Essex Junction.

But fortunately, gallery owner John Churchman had bigger plans.

“So what we’re trying to do is provide a space where we can actually have like an ongoing art show here featuring the works of 250 to 300 of Vermont’s finest artisans in one space where people can come in, feel safe, look through all of the collections that we have here," says Churchman.

An invaluable service, as art shows have been cancelled, and most other galleries can’t compete with the sheer size of the building.

“By having a gallery that has a sufficient amount of space, if we run at a 25 percent occupancy rate, say if we have to cut back on occupancy, we can still have 60 people in our gallery," he says.

With a whopping 12,600 square feet of space, customers can truly experience the art, something that shopping online just can’t provide.

“The art shows aren’t here this year so that’s a large percentage of the sales and you know art shows generate interaction and friendship and sales that go beyond the show itself," explains artist Kevin Ruelle.

And talk with the minds behind the work, while doing it safely, in the newly expanded space.

“I have been selling work, more smaller work at this point, and I do also sell on social media. But it is a very viable venue for an artist at this time. Incredibly big, beautiful space, that allows artists and patrons to have the space to come in and be safe," says local artist Dierdra Michelle.

Currently, ArtHound is running an offer that will give a $5 gift card for every $20 spent, thanks to grants from the state.

