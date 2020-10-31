Advertisement

ArtHound Gallery expands into former Brooks Brothers space

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - In a pandemic that’s shuttered businesses across the country, this one is expanding.

“The store closed, it’s a wonderful space it was completely fixed out very nicely, they literally left everything there when they left so we literally put a hole through the wall, we built a doorway and we went in," says John Churchman, owner of ArtHound Gallery.

ArtHound Gallery in Essex Junction used to abut a Brooks Brothers store.

Over the summer, the nationwide retailer announced bankruptcy and shut down stores, like the one in Essex Junction.

But fortunately, gallery owner John Churchman had bigger plans.

“So what we’re trying to do is provide a space where we can actually have like an ongoing art show here featuring the works of 250 to 300 of Vermont’s finest artisans in one space where people can come in, feel safe, look through all of the collections that we have here," says Churchman.

An invaluable service, as art shows have been cancelled, and most other galleries can’t compete with the sheer size of the building.

“By having a gallery that has a sufficient amount of space, if we run at a 25 percent occupancy rate, say if we have to cut back on occupancy, we can still have 60 people in our gallery," he says.

With a whopping 12,600 square feet of space, customers can truly experience the art, something that shopping online just can’t provide.

“The art shows aren’t here this year so that’s a large percentage of the sales and you know art shows generate interaction and friendship and sales that go beyond the show itself," explains artist Kevin Ruelle.

And talk with the minds behind the work, while doing it safely, in the newly expanded space.

“I have been selling work, more smaller work at this point, and I do also sell on social media. But it is a very viable venue for an artist at this time. Incredibly big, beautiful space, that allows artists and patrons to have the space to come in and be safe," says local artist Dierdra Michelle.

Currently, ArtHound is running an offer that will give a $5 gift card for every $20 spent, thanks to grants from the state.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New England DEA collects nearly 116,000 pounds of drugs

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New England DEA collects nearly 116,000 pounds of drugs

News

Six cows found dead in Orwell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Six cows found dead in Orwell

News

What to do Saturday, Oct. 31st

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Saturday, Oct. 31st

News

What to do Saturday, Oct. 31st

Updated: 2 hours ago
What to do Saturday, Oct. 31st

Latest News

News

Final campaign finance reports in for Vermont candidates

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Friday night marks the final campaign finance report deadline for Vermont candidates before election day. Starting with the incumbent Governor Phil Scott has raised more than $95,000 since October 13th. That’s from about 300 contributors.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

NY’s COVID hot spot restrictions upheld again in court

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in upstate New York has upheld the state’s restrictions on religious gatherings in coronavirus hot spots.

News

Political satire Facebook page stirs up controversy in Plattsburgh

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
There’s an election controversy in Plattsburgh over a fake Facebook page that included an endorsement for a candidate for mayor.

News

Vt. lawmakers presented with Woodside replacement options

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Department for Children and Families is releasing new details on its replacement for Woodside.

News

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Updated: 16 hours ago
Vermont leaders Friday said an extreme risk protection order isn’t needed against a citizen-militia group in West Pawlet after neighbors have complained about noise and other disruptive activities.