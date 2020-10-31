Final campaign finance reports in for Vermont candidates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday night marks the final campaign finance report deadline for Vermont candidates before election day. Starting with the incumbent Governor Phil Scott has raised more than $95,000 since October 13th. That’s from about 300 contributors.

The campaign spent around $32,000, and still has around $170,000 in the bank.

Current Lt. Governor, and running for Governor, David Zuckerman brought in $54,891 in the last two weeks thanks to 661 donors.

Zuckerman spent $86,000during the same time period, leaving the campaign with just over $1,000 in the bank.

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Republican Scott Milne is reporting $153,000 in contributions to his campaign in the last two weeks. Ninety-one percent of that money is from his own checkbook. Milne has funded more than half of this campaign with his own money.

Molly Gray raked in nearly $30,000 since October 13th. It comes from 171 donors. Like Milne, Gray spent more than she brought in this period.

