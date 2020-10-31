Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today, but still rather chilly.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far, with a few spots actually in the single digits. The rest of today will be pretty decent, though chilly. Skies will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Around trick-or-treat time, expect temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight won’t be as cold. Sunday will be warmer, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will increase during the day, and showers will arrive along a cold front during the afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph possible. The showers will change to snow showers overnight, and continue Monday, though mainly in the mountains. A few inches accumulation is possible...especially in the mountains.

Cold weather will continue for Election Day, with highs only in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible. After that, we have a significant warmup on the way. Dry weather is expected Wednesday through Friday, with highs reaching the low 60s in spots by Friday.

