Advertisement

Hoopcats heading for ‘Bubbleville’

The UVM men’s basketball team will play three games in three days at Mohegan Sun
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team will play at least three non-conference games this season.
The Catamounts will take part in ‘Bubbleville’, a multi-team event that will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut between November 25th and December 5th.
The Catmounts will face three teams in three days, playing Buffalo on Monday, November 30th, St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, December 1st and Iona on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Bubbleville will house several events relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19 and provides a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.
When the America East announced it’s Return to Play plan for men’s and women’s basketball earlier this month, the plan called for conference play to begin the weekend of December 19th-20th, leaving a three week window leading up to that weekend for teams to play non-conference games.
College programs across the country have been exploring various ‘bubble’ concepts, putting multiple teams in a controlled environment and play multiple games.
In announcing the team’s participation in ‘Bubbleville’, UVM head coach John Becker said in a statement, “This is a great opportunity for us to play three quality opponents in a safe environment.”
Earlier this week, Becker also announced his three captains for the upcoming season, a trio of seniors, guards Stef Smith and Benny Shungu and forward Bailey Patella.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

From the Vt. Guard to Team USA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McCune
Four members of the Vermont Army National Guard are heading to Europe as part of the U.S. Biathlon World Cup team.

Sports

Remembering Travis Roy

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Roy, who inspired millions and raised millions through his Travis Roy Foundation, passed away at the age of 45

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Wednesday, October 28th

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from wins by CVU field hockey, Rice girls soccer and Harwood boys soccer.

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, October 27th

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from wins by Mt. Abraham field hockey, Colchester girls soccer and Essex boys soccer.

Latest News

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Monday, October 26th

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
H.S. playoff scores for Monday, October 26th

Sports

Local Driver Helps Build Business

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Colchester native Conner Martell supporting Vermont Sim Racer

Sports

Local Driver Helps Build Business

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Saturday, October 24th

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from field hockey quarterfinal wins by Mt. Mansfield and CVU, plus Rice football

Sports

H.S. playoff scores for Friday, October 23rd

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
Highlights from wins by South Burlington and Woodstock, plus victories by Windsor and Burlington/South Burlington in H.S. football.

Sports

H.S. playoffs scores for Thursday, October 22nd

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Highlights from wins by U-32 field hockey and CVU girls soccer