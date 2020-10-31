Hoopcats heading for ‘Bubbleville’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team will play at least three non-conference games this season.

The Catamounts will take part in ‘Bubbleville’, a multi-team event that will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut between November 25th and December 5th.

The Catmounts will face three teams in three days, playing Buffalo on Monday, November 30th, St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, December 1st and Iona on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Bubbleville will house several events relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19 and provides a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.

When the America East announced it’s Return to Play plan for men’s and women’s basketball earlier this month, the plan called for conference play to begin the weekend of December 19th-20th, leaving a three week window leading up to that weekend for teams to play non-conference games.

College programs across the country have been exploring various ‘bubble’ concepts, putting multiple teams in a controlled environment and play multiple games.

In announcing the team’s participation in ‘Bubbleville’, UVM head coach John Becker said in a statement, “This is a great opportunity for us to play three quality opponents in a safe environment.”

Earlier this week, Becker also announced his three captains for the upcoming season, a trio of seniors, guards Stef Smith and Benny Shungu and forward Bailey Patella.





Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.