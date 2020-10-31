New England DEA collects nearly 116,000 pounds of drugs

NEW ENGLAND (WCAX) - Results are in and the New England Field Division of the DEA collected 57 tons of drugs.

Saturday, Oct. 24th was the 19th National Drug take Back Day. And according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice they collected nearly 116,000 pounds of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, vapes, and cartridges. There were 586 sites across New England. According to the same press release 4,498.23 lbs. of drugs were collected in Vermont alone.

If you have expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, vapes, or cartridges that you want to discard safely click here to find a few different places to do so. All you have to do is type in your zip code to search for locations close to you.

