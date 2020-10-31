Advertisement

Six cows found dead in Orwell

Police looking for owner, Perpetrators
Police looking for owner, Perpetrators(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Six cows in Orwell were allegedly shot, and Vermont State Police needs your help to find the shooter(s).

According to police, Friday night just before 11 p.m., VSP responded to a report of several people in a truck shooting cows on Route 73 and Horton Rd in Orwell. Troopers found six dead cows, with apparent bullet wounds.

Police checked several farms in the area, troopers were not able to locate the owner of the cows. VSP was assisted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife on scene.

If you have information on who the owner of the cows, or the individuals in the truck are, police would like to hear from you at (802) 388-4919.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

