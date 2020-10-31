What to do Saturday, Oct. 31st

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Happy Halloween everyone! We hope to catch the spirit of spooky seasons with some of these events.

Starting with Underwater Basket Weaving. The Waterfront Diving Center is hosting a weekend event to celebrate the holiday and support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. And if that isn’t enticing enough there will also be prizes, and food including chili, BBQ, and hot cider to wash it down.

You must register ahead of time because space is extremely limited to keep all participants safe. The entry fee will be $20, and the fun starts at the Diving Center at 10 a.m.

For more information, or if you would like to register you can call the shop at (802.865.2771)

The Shelburne Village Dog Park is hosting a dog Costume Contest today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park.

Members of the Shelburne Dog Park Committee will be at the event taking photos of the furry friends and posting them on Facebook after the event. This is a wooded park, which means there could be some mud, so plan ahead when designing a costume for your dog.

And if you’re driving to the park there will be designated places to park. The parking area will be highlighted with the event sign and some balloons. It will be across from the Shelburne Community School. A committee member will at the parking site to give directions and will give treats for your dogs on your way home.

And to cap off the festivities there will be fireworks!

Starting at 6 p.m. on the Vermont State Fair Grounds in Rutland, Boom will be launching their Halloween Spooktacular. There will be free parking on the grounds, and the first 300 kids through the gate will receive an individually wrapped bag of candy.

Guests must either stay with their personal vehicle or socially distant themselves with masks and otherwise. This is to keep everyone safe, and ensure that everyone can have a ghoul of a time.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday. Have a Happy Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.