Accumulating snow on the way, especially in the mountains.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will pass through tonight, first with showers, then a trough will bring snow showers tonight through midday Monday. Accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is possible, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. We’ll have a lull in the activity Monday afternoon. It will be a blustery, cold day, with highs only in the 30s. A second, fast-moving system will bring another round of snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with another 1 to 4 inches expected. By early Tuesday morning, accumulations will range from a trace to an inch or so in the valleys, to 6 to 9 inches near the summits. Again, snow amounts will be elevation dependent. Prepare of some slippery roads Monday morning and again early Tuesday morning. The rest of Election Day will be partly sunny, with continued-cold temperatures.

The rest of the week and next weekend will have a significant change in our weather, which some will love, and others won’t. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 40s Wednesday, and upper 50s by Thursday. Dry and unseasonably mild weather will continue right into Sunday. Highs will be near 60 Friday and Saturday, and possibly the mid 60s by Sunday, so all of that snow will be long gone by then.

