Accumulating snow on the way, especially in the mountains.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will pass through tonight, first with showers, then a trough will bring snow showers tonight through midday Monday. Accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is possible, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. We’ll have a lull in the activity Monday afternoon. It will be a blustery, cold day, with highs only in the 30s. A second, fast-moving system will bring another round of snow showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with another 1 to 4 inches expected. By early Tuesday morning, accumulations will range from a trace to an inch or so in the valleys, to 6 to 9 inches near the summits. Again, snow amounts will be elevation dependent. Prepare of some slippery roads Monday morning and again early Tuesday morning. The rest of Election Day will be partly sunny, with continued-cold temperatures.

The rest of the week and next weekend will have a significant change in our weather, which some will love, and others won’t. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 40s Wednesday, and upper 50s by Thursday. Dry and unseasonably mild weather will continue right into Sunday. Highs will be near 60 Friday and Saturday, and possibly the mid 60s by Sunday, so all of that snow will be long gone by then.

Windy today, with showers by afternoon, changing to snow showers overnight.

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Dave Busch
Today will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph likely. Showers are likely during the afternoon, then change to snow showers overnight. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Another round of snow showers will occur Monday night, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulation. The snow will melt as we warm up significantly later in the week.

Some wind and snow in the forecast.

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be windy and warmer, with gusts over 30 mph expected. Showers are likely by afternoon, but will change to snow showers overnight and continue into Monday morning. A few inches accumulation is possible. Another few inches of snow is possible Monday night. The snow will melt as temperatures warm up significantly during the week.

Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today, but still rather chilly.

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Halloween will be sunny but chilly, with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s during trick-or-treat time. The week will start off with some snow and cold, but will warm up significantly later in the week.

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Increasing sunshine today after some morning snow, south. Cold tonight. Sunny on Halloween.

