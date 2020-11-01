Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, Windsor Claim Field Hockey Titles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, and Windsor all earned field hockey state titles Saturday afternoon in Manchester, South Burlington, and Burlington respectively.

For the Terriers, it was redemption after falling in the D1 state title game one year ago. Grace Bazin struck twice on in the third quarter to give top seed Bellows Falls a 2-0 win over CVU on the turf at Burr and Burton. The championship is the school’s fifth state title in six years after the Terriers captured four straight crowns spanning all three divisions from 2015-18.

“I think we came together as a family, practicing hard every practice, coming to games ready to go," Bazin said. "That’s what brings a team together, all wanting it.”

“It means we can do it, we totally can do it," added Bellows Falls junior Jaia Caron. "This is just proof that we could. We’re super strong, we’re going to continue growing and get better every year.”

In division two, Mt. Abe survived a thriller on the turf at SBHS, edging Burr and Burton 2-1 in a shootout. Madison Gile had given the Eagles a fourth quarter lead, but Katie Crabtree’s equalizer with just over three minutes to go forced overtime.

Neither team could find the back of the net through two extra periods, and the Eagles and Bulldogs went to a shootout. Emma Hall briefly put BBA in front, but back to back tallies from Gile and Ava Konczal and a save from Maddie Donaldson earned Mt. Abe a 2-1 win in the shootout and the game. For the Eagles, the win marked the third straight D2 state title.

“We were so fortunate to be even playing this year," Gile said. "I’m just so glad, so glad that we got to come here and we got to fight and play Eagle hockey and I think that’s just all we had to do.”

In division three, it was the Yellow Jackets of Windsor who claimed the crown, downing Stowe in the final for the second consecutive year.

Windsor got a pair of tallies on either side of halftime, with Hannah Wood providing a first quarter assist to Karen Kapuscinski before adding a goal of her own in the third. Stowe answered back when Reagan Smith redirected an effort from Abigail Rice to cut the deficit to 2-1 just minutes later, but the Raiders were unable to solve Yellow Jacket keeper Glenna Ricard again and the lead held up.

“It means everything,” Kapuscinski said. "We pushed through practice, we pushed through these hard times. We were super disappointed at the beginning of the season to hear that we’d only have half (a season), but we still worked as hard as we could every practice.”

“It feels great," Wood added. "We had a lot of pressure being undefeated during the regular season and we were really nervous coming into the game but we played frantic the whole time but in the end we pulled it out.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.