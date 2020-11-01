CVU, U-32 Sweep, Bellows Falls Girls, Craftsbury Boys Claim Cross Country Crowns

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU boys and girls, U-32 boys and girls, Bellows Falls girls, and Craftsbury boys all claimed Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Thetford Academy.

In D1, reigning individual girls champ Alicia Veronneau of CVU pulled away down the stretch for her 2nd-straight title. Three Redhawks in total finished in the Top 10, giving CVU enough to outpace Burlington for their 12th-straight team title.

“I definitely surprised myself last year and again this year just because this season this season’s been so weird and so off, but I’m really happy it happened and we got to race," Varonneau said.

On the boys side, last year’s runner-up, Brady Martisus of Essex ascended to the top individual spot this year, but it was again the Redhawks who earned the team title. CVU’s Caleb Nye finished third, leading a quartet of Redhawks in the Top 12, pushing them past St. Johnsbury to make it back-to-back titles.

“It’s amazing, we’re just a huge family," Nye said. "Everybody dies for each other on the course. We run for everybody and to bring home another is just an amazing feeling.”

Two-time champion Ava Thurston of Harwood cruised to the individual title in D2, but it would be U-32 grabbing the team crown. May Lamb finished third and four other Raiders finished inside the top 10, giving U-32 its first crown since 2017.

The Raider boys were even more dominant en route to their fifth straight crown. U-32 claimed the top seven spots with Jacob Miller-Arsenault taking the individual title."

The D3 girls race looked a lot like it did in 2019. Abby Broadley of Bellows Falls made it a three-peat as individual champ, and with two other Terriers in the top ten, it was just enough to hold off Thetford for a third-straight team title.

The D3 boys on the other hand looked different from anything we’ve seen before. Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy followed up a runner-up finish a year ago by taking the individual medal on Saturday, and with his teammate Charlie Krebs finishing second, Craftsbury earned its first ever cross country state title.

