Ferrisburgh woman carves, lights more than 300 pumpkins

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may have canceled a lot of Halloween festivities this year, but it couldn’t stop one Ferrisburgh woman’s holiday spirit! We took a trip to her house to check out her spectacular pumpkin display.

Diane Higbee carved and lit 340 pumpkins in her front yard Saturday. She says it’s a yearly tradition, and this Halloween, she outdid herself. She says she’s been carving and lighting pumpkins for 20 years now. She started off with 20, which grew to 80, then 100. Higbee says for the past 10 years, she’s done about 200 on average.

This year, Higbee’s brother who grows pumpkins gave her much more of the crop. She spent all Saturday carving them with her family. She says she does this to put a smile on peoples faces.

“I think it’s just letting people enjoy it. It’s fall, the last little bit of our season before winter comes, and it’s just -- I don’t know. I don’t even know what to say. It’s just special for me. I like to do it. I can sit out here after everyone is gone and just get mesmerized by them," Higbee said.

She says after Halloween, the pumpkins will not go to waste. She says she’ll either put them into her garden for compost or she’ll give them to a local pig farmer to feed the animals.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.