Advertisement

Ferrisburgh woman carves, lights more than 300 pumpkins

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may have canceled a lot of Halloween festivities this year, but it couldn’t stop one Ferrisburgh woman’s holiday spirit! We took a trip to her house to check out her spectacular pumpkin display.

Diane Higbee carved and lit 340 pumpkins in her front yard Saturday. She says it’s a yearly tradition, and this Halloween, she outdid herself. She says she’s been carving and lighting pumpkins for 20 years now. She started off with 20, which grew to 80, then 100. Higbee says for the past 10 years, she’s done about 200 on average.

This year, Higbee’s brother who grows pumpkins gave her much more of the crop. She spent all Saturday carving them with her family. She says she does this to put a smile on peoples faces.

“I think it’s just letting people enjoy it. It’s fall, the last little bit of our season before winter comes, and it’s just -- I don’t know. I don’t even know what to say. It’s just special for me. I like to do it. I can sit out here after everyone is gone and just get mesmerized by them," Higbee said.

She says after Halloween, the pumpkins will not go to waste. She says she’ll either put them into her garden for compost or she’ll give them to a local pig farmer to feed the animals.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guardrail damaged, driver leaves scene of accident

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help finding whoever hit a guardrail in Ryegate.

News

Two cars strike bear in road

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say around 11 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Route 15 hit a bear crossing the road. Another driver slammed into the animal immediately after.

News

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

News

Two vehicles strike bear on Route 15 in Cambridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say around 11 PM a car traveling Westbound on Route 15 in Cambridge hit a bear crossing the road Friday Night.

Latest News

News

Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, Windsor Claim Field Hockey Titles

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Vt. law enforcement plans for Election Day uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont law enforcement prepares for uncertainty surrounding the general election.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits the Upper Valley in the final days of the General Election

News

Growing electoral uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leading up to election day there's growing electoral uncertainty in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in West Lebanon on Saturday making a final pitch to voters on behalf of Former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

CVU, U-32 Sweep, Bellows Falls Girls, Craftsbury Boys Claim Cross Country Crowns

Updated: 5 hours ago