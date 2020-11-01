Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to look ahead to some stories and events we are keeping on our radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to this week there are many opportunities to give blood.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center Community Drives is focusing on safety while trying to maintain a sufficient blood supply for local hospitals. They’re hosting different drives throughout this month. Starting with the first drive this Monday, Nov. 2nd at the Champlain EMS Station from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make that one but still want to give this week, there will be another chance on Tuesday, at Curtis Lumber Ray Brook, from 9 a.m. to noon.

And here are a few more opportunities to give blood throughout this month:

Monday November 9, St. Lawrence County Human Services Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday November 10, Massena Neighborhood Center, Noon to 3 p.m.

Thursday November 12, Mooers Fire Department, 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Blood is now being registered electronically and donors should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate.

There will also be a number of procedures in place to keep everyone safe during the drive. These include that donors get screened for COVID-19, phlebotomists are able to limit close contact, and both Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate six feet apart.

Eligibility requirements include being at least 17-years of age, being in good health, have a minimum weight of 110 lbs., and haven’t given blood in the past 56 days.

If you wan to learn more or have any questions you check out their website, or call (518) 562-7406.

Looking ahead to Tuesday is a New Parent Class that can be taken from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Southwestern Vermont Health Care is offering these New Parent Classes online. This week’s session will be happening on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is for new parents who have all the questions and concerns, you now have a place to be supported. This interactive class reviews care for the new family and the new baby from delivery to home and beyond. This could also be helpful for new Grandparents as well.

To learn more about the class or to sign up for one check out their website.

Also this coming up this Tuesday is Election day.

The presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is said to be one of the most important in history. Every vote is important.

If you are voting in-person make sure you know which polling location is specific to you. Make your election day plan including when you will have time to get to your polling location. If you have a mail in ballot it’s too late to mail it. Make sure you go to your town clerk or polling location to drop it off before 7 p.m. on Election Day. Take time to become familiar with questions both local and nationally, as well as both local and national names. Do this before voting to ensure that your vote is going for what you believe in if you haven’t already done so.

That wraps up what we have on our radar for this week.

