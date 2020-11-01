Advertisement

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

UVM Medical Center only just reopened the Fanny Allen inpatient rehab unit earlier this month after a broad investigation, a number of upgrades to the space, many discussions with staff members, and additional staff training.
UVM Medical Center only just reopened the Fanny Allen inpatient rehab unit earlier this month after a broad investigation, a number of upgrades to the space, many discussions with staff members, and additional staff training.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The issues at Fanny Allen rehab center that closed the campus this past spring have resurfaced.

UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

The same situation forced the rehab to close for weeks this past spring. They only just reopened the unit earlier this month after a broad investigation, a number of upgrades to the space, many discussions with staff members, and additional staff training.

When the first symptoms were reported in the second floor work area, staff moved out of that space. Saturday, after an employee reported symptoms in the first floor workspace, the decision was made to transfer all patients and staff back to the main campus in Burlington. All employees who experienced symptoms have been treated and recovered. Patients haven’t reported any problems. Air quality data continues to be normal.

“It is difficult to acknowledge that with the broad investigation, upgrades and improvements, we are unable to determine exactly what is going on,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, President and COO of the UVM Medical Center. “But the safety of our patients and staff will always come first. We can provide high-quality care for these patients at our main campus, and we are going to do that while we reopen the investigation.”

UVM Medical Center leaders have reached out to the state of Vermont, as well as the occupational health and safety consultant who assisted at Fanny Allen earlier this year.

“This is a particularly challenging few days for this organization,” Leffler added. “I cannot overstate how proud I am of the way each and every employee has continued to step up, again and again, so we can continue caring for our community.”

Urgent care, outpatient rehab and the operating rooms are still open and functional.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guardrail damaged, driver leaves scene of accident

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help finding whoever hit a guardrail in Ryegate.

News

Ferrisburgh woman carves, lights more than 300 pumpkins

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The pandemic may have canceled a lot of Halloween festivities this year, but it couldn’t stop one Ferrisburgh woman’s holiday spirit! We took a trip to her house to check out her spectacular pumpkin display.

News

Two cars strike bear in road

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say around 11 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Route 15 hit a bear crossing the road. Another driver slammed into the animal immediately after.

News

Two vehicles strike bear on Route 15 in Cambridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say around 11 PM a car traveling Westbound on Route 15 in Cambridge hit a bear crossing the road Friday Night.

Latest News

News

Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, Windsor Claim Field Hockey Titles

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Vt. law enforcement plans for Election Day uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont law enforcement prepares for uncertainty surrounding the general election.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits the Upper Valley in the final days of the General Election

News

Growing electoral uncertainty

Updated: 1 hours ago
Leading up to election day there's growing electoral uncertainty in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in West Lebanon on Saturday making a final pitch to voters on behalf of Former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

CVU, U-32 Sweep, Bellows Falls Girls, Craftsbury Boys Claim Cross Country Crowns

Updated: 5 hours ago