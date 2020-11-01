Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The issues at Fanny Allen rehab center that closed the campus this past spring have resurfaced.

UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

The same situation forced the rehab to close for weeks this past spring. They only just reopened the unit earlier this month after a broad investigation, a number of upgrades to the space, many discussions with staff members, and additional staff training.

When the first symptoms were reported in the second floor work area, staff moved out of that space. Saturday, after an employee reported symptoms in the first floor workspace, the decision was made to transfer all patients and staff back to the main campus in Burlington. All employees who experienced symptoms have been treated and recovered. Patients haven’t reported any problems. Air quality data continues to be normal.

“It is difficult to acknowledge that with the broad investigation, upgrades and improvements, we are unable to determine exactly what is going on,” said Stephen Leffler, MD, President and COO of the UVM Medical Center. “But the safety of our patients and staff will always come first. We can provide high-quality care for these patients at our main campus, and we are going to do that while we reopen the investigation.”

UVM Medical Center leaders have reached out to the state of Vermont, as well as the occupational health and safety consultant who assisted at Fanny Allen earlier this year.

“This is a particularly challenging few days for this organization,” Leffler added. “I cannot overstate how proud I am of the way each and every employee has continued to step up, again and again, so we can continue caring for our community.”

Urgent care, outpatient rehab and the operating rooms are still open and functional.

