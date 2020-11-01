Advertisement

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in West Lebanon on Saturday making a final pitch to voters on behalf of Former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Massachusetts senator who lost to Biden in the primary election met with voters and talked about the need to tackle the pandemic and elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

She also addressed the flow of political information through social media platforms and the need for regulation.

Right now, social media giants such as Facebook and Google are under the microscope for their role in spreading misinformation in elections.

Warren says it’s time to break up the big tech companies which she says are having a big influence on decision 2020.

“When a handful of giant companies control the flow of information and they determine what voters do an don’t hear, that’s not good for any part of America whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican," Warren said. "I want to see us get more competition in the area and I don’t want to see dominance from just a handful of companies.”

Warren is also reportedly seeking a position inside Joe Biden’s cabinet as the Secretary of the Treasury if he’s elected.

In response to Senator Warren’s visit, RNC Spokesperson Nina McLaughlin said, “While President Trump is rebuilding the greatest economy in our nation’s history, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren’s failed economic policies promise to ruin it."

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

News

Two vehicles strike bear on Route 15 in Cambridge

Updated: moments ago
Police say around 11 PM a car traveling Westbound on Route 15 in Cambridge hit a bear crossing the road Friday Night.

News

Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, Windsor Claim Field Hockey Titles

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Vt. law enforcement plans for Election Day uncertainty

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont law enforcement prepares for uncertainty surrounding the general election.

Latest News

News

Growing electoral uncertainty

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Leading up to election day there's growing electoral uncertainty in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in West Lebanon on Saturday making a final pitch to voters on behalf of Former Vice President Joe Biden.

News

CVU, U-32 Sweep, Bellows Falls Girls, Craftsbury Boys Claim Cross Country Crowns

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX updates the latest coronavirus statistics, offers links to social services and a collection of all coronavirus stories filed since the beginning of the pandemic on this page, as part of our commitment to service with the latest and best public health information all in one place.

News

New England DEA collects nearly 116,000 pounds of drugs

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New England DEA collects nearly 116,000 pounds of drugs

News

Six cows found dead in Orwell

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Six cows found dead in Orwell