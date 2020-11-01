Advertisement

Some wind and snow in the forecast.

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 AM Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour, and check/replace the batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday will be warmer than Halloween, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be windy, however, with gusts over 30 mph at times. A strong cold front will bring showers by afternoon, but change to snow showers overnight and continue into Monday morning. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, especially in the mountains. Monday will be blustery, with highs only in the mid 30s. Another round of snow showers will bring an additional 1 to 3 inches Monday night, though mainly in the mountains. The rest of Election Day will be partly sunny and chilly.

A significant change then occurs for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Saturday will be dry and much warmer, with highs in the 50s, and even a few low 60s on Friday. Fall makes a comeback.

