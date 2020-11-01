Two cars totaled in a head on crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two car crash on Route 7 by Lower Old Town Trail.

31-year-old Morgan Brown Junior of Winooski left the lane of travel to pass a tractor trailer, and slammed a car in the other lane head on.

No one was hurt, and the that was temporarily closed has reopened.

Brown was issued a citation for Gross Negligent Operation and will appear in court in February.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.