Advertisement

Two cars totaled in a head on crash in Charlotte

two vehicles totaled in a head on crash
two vehicles totaled in a head on crash(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two car crash on Route 7 by Lower Old Town Trail.

31-year-old Morgan Brown Junior of Winooski left the lane of travel to pass a tractor trailer, and slammed a car in the other lane head on.

No one was hurt, and the that was temporarily closed has reopened.

Brown was issued a citation for Gross Negligent Operation and will appear in court in February.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

News

Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

Updated: 1 hours ago
Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 1st

News

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

News

Are COVID safe weddings possible? Experts say it can be done

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
There’s a lot of steps that can be taken to try to avoid COVID outbreaks at weddings.

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Updated: 2 hours ago
What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

News

Guardrail damaged, driver leaves scene of accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help finding whoever hit a guardrail in Ryegate.

News

Ferrisburgh woman carves, lights more than 300 pumpkins

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The pandemic may have canceled a lot of Halloween festivities this year, but it couldn’t stop one Ferrisburgh woman’s holiday spirit! We took a trip to her house to check out her spectacular pumpkin display.

News

Two cars strike bear in road

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say around 11 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Route 15 hit a bear crossing the road. Another driver slammed into the animal immediately after.

News

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

News

Two vehicles strike bear on Route 15 in Cambridge

Updated: 12 hours ago
Police say around 11 PM a car traveling Westbound on Route 15 in Cambridge hit a bear crossing the road Friday Night.