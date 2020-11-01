Vt. law enforcement plans for Election Day uncertainty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leading up to Election Day there is growing economic and electoral uncertainty in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

With many states switching to a mail in ballot system, some may not know the results on election night. Vermont town clerks are allowed to process ballots ahead of time, so we will most likely know who wins. But nationally, there’s growing anxiety compounded by President Trump declining to say whether he will accept the election results.

Voters we spoke with suspect there will be some unrest, no matter who wins.

“Both sides saying they have plans depending on which way the election goes," said Lucy Powell, a college student from Massachusetts. “It does make me worried, I just hope everyone wears their masks and stays socially distant.”

“Chicago, San Francisco, LA, Boston, they’re going to be torn to shreds,” said Jarred Tompson at a Trump rally in Barre on Friday.

Protests surrounding election results are nothing new. In early 2017, hundreds of thousands rallied across the country, including in Vermont for the Women’s March.

“If they’re unhappy with something, if they want to protest, they do it in a respectful and peaceful way," said Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said.

Top public safety officials say they don’t anticipate any widespread protests or violence in Vermont. Schirling says law enforcement does have plans in place depending on the outcome.

“We’ve communicated with local law enforcement and federal agencies to make sure we have plans in place should there be any anomalies or any need to respond to concerns on Election Day.

”All of these protests are remaining safe we’re very proud of that so we can keep it up so we can be an example for other people," said Powell.

“Nobody’s like that here in Vermont," said Tompson. “We all understand that we need civility and peace. I mean right now there’s Biden supporters down there and there, nobody’s throwing punches."

