What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Halloween was Saturday, but, the fall spirit lives on with the great pumpkin workout.

The Klubhouse and Rulf’s Orchard have teamed up to bring you this fun weekend workout that cost $5.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. and anyone interested should meet at the orchard’s parking lot. From there participant will travel through the pumpkin patch to pick out their own pumpkin. Then they will have to use that same pumpkin for their entire workout.

Once the event is over, the guest will be able to bring home their pumpkin courtesy of Rulf’s orchard in Peru, New York.

If you weren’t able to do anything festive with the kids yesterday, no problem. Starting at 3:30 p.m. there will be a chance to show off those costumes virtually.

Musical Munchkins with Andrea is hosting a free virtual Halloween online event. Come in costume and enjoy Halloween through zoom. There will be signing, dancing, musical instruments, and even Halloween puppets.

If you would like to register for this virtual event click here.

If you are looking for a new hobby, or something to get you outside today, we might have the event for you.

A disc golf clinic for all ages. Disc golf is a growing outdoor activity in Vermont, and now you can learn how to play, or gain some new skills if you already know how to play. From 11 a.m. to noon Disc Golf Vermont will be coming to the Vergennes Veteran Park to teach you how to play. After instruction Golfers can hit the course and try it out for themselves.

You must register ahead of time. For residents it costs $5, and its $10 for non-residents. All participants will be able to go home with a disc.

If you want to register click here to fill out the form.

