Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - it’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

Halloween was Saturday, but, the fall spirit lives on with the great pumpkin workout.

The Klubhouse and Rulf’s Orchard have teamed up to bring you this fun weekend workout that cost $5.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. and anyone interested should meet at the orchard’s parking lot. From there participant will travel through the pumpkin patch to pick out their own pumpkin. Then they will have to use that same pumpkin for their entire workout.

Once the event is over, the guest will be able to bring home their pumpkin courtesy of Rulf’s orchard in Peru, New York.

If you weren’t able to do anything festive with the kids yesterday, no problem. Starting at 3:30 p.m. there will be a chance to show off those costumes virtually.

Musical Munchkins with Andrea is hosting a free virtual Halloween online event. Come in costume and enjoy Halloween through zoom. There will be signing, dancing, musical instruments, and even Halloween puppets.

If you would like to register for this virtual event click here.

If you are looking for a new hobby, or something to get you outside today, we might have the event for you.

A disc golf clinic for all ages. Disc golf is a growing outdoor activity in Vermont, and now you can learn how to play, or gain some new skills if you already know how to play. From 11 a.m. to noon Disc Golf Vermont will be coming to the Vergennes Veteran Park to teach you how to play. After instruction Golfers can hit the course and try it out for themselves.

You must register ahead of time. For residents it costs $5, and its $10 for non-residents. All participants will be able to go home with a disc.

If you want to register click here to fill out the form.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Are COVID safe weddings possible? Experts say it can be done

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
There’s a lot of steps that can be taken to try to avoid COVID outbreaks at weddings.

News

What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

Updated: 45 minutes ago
What to do Sunday, Nov. 1st

News

Guardrail damaged, driver leaves scene of accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police need your help finding whoever hit a guardrail in Ryegate.

News

Ferrisburgh woman carves, lights more than 300 pumpkins

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The pandemic may have canceled a lot of Halloween festivities this year, but it couldn’t stop one Ferrisburgh woman’s holiday spirit! We took a trip to her house to check out her spectacular pumpkin display.

Latest News

News

Two cars strike bear in road

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say around 11 p.m., a car traveling westbound on Route 15 hit a bear crossing the road. Another driver slammed into the animal immediately after.

News

Problems at Fanny Allen campus persist

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM Medical Center is transferring 14 patients at the Colchester inpatient unit to the hospital’s main campus. Hospital officials say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after 10 staff members reported feeling dizzy and nauseous.

News

Two vehicles strike bear on Route 15 in Cambridge

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police say around 11 PM a car traveling Westbound on Route 15 in Cambridge hit a bear crossing the road Friday Night.

News

Bellows Falls, Mt. Abe, Windsor Claim Field Hockey Titles

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Vt. law enforcement plans for Election Day uncertainty

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont law enforcement prepares for uncertainty surrounding the general election.

News

Sen. Warren visits Upper Valley in final days of General Election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits the Upper Valley in the final days of the General Election